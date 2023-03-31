Hawkeyes face tall task against No. 1 South Carolina

The Iowa women are decided underdogs as they get ready to take on top ranked South Carolina tonight at the Final Four in Dallas. The Hawkeyes are 30-6 and making their first appearance in the national semifinals since 1993 while the defending champion Gamecocks are 36-0.

“We know we have an incredible challenge ahead of us”, said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. “I am just trying to convince my team it is 40 minutes of basketball and a lifetime of memories. That is all we have to focus on.”

It will be an Iowa offense that averages more than 87 points per game against a South Carolina defense that gives up just over 51 points per contest. Iowa junior guard and national player of the year Caitlin Clark is averaging better than 30 points per game in the NCAA Tournament and says the Hawkeyes realize the task is daunting.

“South Carolina is taller than anybody we have played, they have not lost a game all season but we are just going to be us and believe we can win and that is all you can do”, said Clark. “We are going to give it everything we have. We have enjoyed every second in Dallas and we want to be playing two more basketball games.”

LSU and Virginia Tech meet in the first of two national semifinals. The winners meet Sunday for the national championship.