Police searching for suspect in Thursday night murder in Fort Dodge

A 26-year-old woman died outside of a Fort Dodge apartment building last night and police have identified a suspect in the shooting.

Fort Dodge Police, Webster County Deputies and EMTs found Nicole Reza unresponsive in the parking lot, but life saving efforts were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Adarius Clayton of Fort Dodge on a first-degree murder charge.

Police say Clayton should be considered armed and dangerous and they’re asking for anyone who has information about his whereabouts to call 911.

(By Brooke Bickford, KVFD, Fort Dodge)