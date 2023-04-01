Governor approves state assistance for 6 Iowa counties hit by tornadoes, hail, high winds

Tornadoes and hail struck portions of Iowa Friday.

Tornado watches or warnings were issued for 40 different counties Friday as severe weather struck the Midwest. Governor Reynolds has approved state assistance to six counties — Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Johnson, Mahaska and Washington. Emergency shelters were opened in Coralville and Manchester.

Damage was reported near Ottumwa and in Keokuk County as well. In Centerville, hail that was nearly three inches in diameter was reported. About half of the residents in Charlotte, a small town in Clinton County, were evacuated because a propane tank was damaged and began leaking.

The storm system knocked out electricity to thousands of customers in Iowa on Friday afternoon and, by midnight, snow had begun falling in northwest Iowa.