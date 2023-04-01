Iowa women stun No. 1 South Carolina

The Iowa Hawkeyes women will play for a national championship in Dallas. Caitlin Clark scored a semifinal round record 41 points as the Hawkeyes stunned top ranked and defending national champion South Carolina 77-73, spoiling the Gamecocks perfect season.

“I’m so proud of my women because I think they they were the only people who believed”, said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. “I don’t think anybody else unless you were in black and gold believed we were going to win that game.”

The Hawkeyes play LSU Sunday afternoon and will be in search of their first national championship.

The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia Tech 79-72 Friday night.

“We did not come this far just to play in the national championship game”, said Clark. “We’re here to win it and hoist a trophy.”