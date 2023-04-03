New rules proposed for sale of pipes used to smoke meth, marijuana pot

A bill to crack down on Iowa businesses that sell products used to smoke meth and marijuana has cleared its first hurdle in the House.

The bill was first introduced in the Iowa Senate three years ago. Leslie Carpenter, co-founder of Iowa Mental Health Advocacy, says it makes sense to regulate the sale of glass and metal pipes in businesses that are often near schools.

“They create these products to look very enticing and cool,” Carpenter says, “but sadly every so often they lead people, young people down the path of becoming addicted to really harmful substances that in some cases to lead to substance abuse and substance abuse disorders.”

The bill would require retailers to check the IDs of someone buying one of these devices, to make sure they’re 21 or older. And businesses would be barred from displaying the goods in an area where customers under the age of 21 could see or access them.

“We’ve heard from drug task force members that this would be a helpful tool in preventing youth substance abuse,” says Dale Woolery, director of the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

The bill does not apply to vaping products. It covers glass or metal devices that are used to inhale illegal drugs, including marijuana and crack cocaine. Permit fees to sell the devices and sales taxes charged on purchases would be deposited in a state fund to support specialty courts if the bill becomes law. The bill passed the Iowa Senate a month ago on a 47 to two vote. A Republican in the House who’s working on the bill is planning to propose changes in it, but can’t say whether there’s broad support for those changes or the bill itself.