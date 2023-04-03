UNI announces revised football seating plan

UNI Athletics has announced a revamped seating plan ahead of the 2023 football season. The Panthers will host five home games for the fall 2023 season featuring three teams from last year’s FCS playoff field. Football season ticket renewal starts on April 5.

“This revised seating creates an opportunity for families and fans to gather on the home side of the UNI-Dome behind our team’s bench again,” said UNI head football coach Mark Farley. “The Dome is special because of the environment created by the fans. The rattling keys during kickoff and deafening roar of the crowd is what all Panther fans look forward to on gameday! With a strong team and schedule this coming season, the energy in the Dome is our greatest advantage!

The revamped seating plan includes

· New premium seating options on the east side including an opportunity to sit directly behind the UNI football team sideline between the 30 yard lines.

· Increased red zone seating on both the east and west sides.

· New and enhanced seating options for groups.

· Relocation of the student and band sections.

“We are very excited to provide these new seating opportunities to our season ticket holders and single-game buyers,” said UNI Athletics Director David Harris. “The seating options on the east side of the Dome between the 30-yard lines right behind the team bench will provide a great viewing experience for our fans. In order to accomplish this we have moved the band and the student section toward the south end of the east side, but made it a priority to keep those groups together to capitalize on the atmosphere that they can create at our home games. Additionally, we expanded our red zone seating options so our supporters who are more price conscious will also have enhanced seating opportunities. The 2023 football season will be here before we know it and we encourage our fans to renew their season tickets and take advantage of these new options.”

These changes will provide new seating opportunities for season ticket holders, mini-pack buyers and single game purchasers. Some of these new seating locations have not been available to the general public in prior years.