Bill removes high school graduation requirement for tattoo permits

More than 100 members of the legislature have voted to get rid of the requirement that tattoo artists show they’ve completed high school in order to get a state tattoo permit.

Republican Representative Hans Wilz of Ottumwa says if the bill becomes law, you’d still have to complete first aid training, pass health screenings and have reached the age of 18.

“Let us remind ourselves that the average age of a graduate in high school is 18 years of age. Do we require farmers to have a high school degree?” Wilz asked during House debate of the bill. “…This skill is learned through apprenticeship, which is one to three years if not more, yet another of the many ways to be educated in your chosen field. It gives another path to choose a career.”

Representative Josh Turek, a Democrat from Council Bluffs, is among the 43 lawmakers who opposed the bill. “It erodes a basic standard of education. We’re just talking about a high school diploma here. We’re not talking about an associates degree or a bachelor’s degree,” Turek said. “I think that this is incentivizing a few individuals, however just a few individuals, to not get their high school diploma.”

The bill cleared the Senate in March. House Republicans made a minor adjustment this week, to account for changes included in the state government reorganization plan the governor signed into law Tuesday. The Senate must OK the change before the bill goes to the governor for her signature.