Iowa State to visit DePaul in BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle

The Iowa State men’s basketball team will travel to DePaul in the 2023 BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle on Friday, Dec. 1 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Iowa State is 3-0 in the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle, defeating St. John’s 71-60 last season, Creighton 64-58 in 2021 and No. 16 Seton Hall 76-66 in 2019 at Hilton Coliseum. The 2020 meeting with DePaul was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols just hours before tipoff.

The Cyclones and Blue Demons will be meeting for just the second time. DePaul defeated Iowa State 67-63 on Dec. 20, 1967 in Chicago. The Blue Demons went 10-23 last season, advancing to the BIG EAST Tournament Quarterfinals.

With each conference adding member schools since the start of the original agreement, the Battle will increase from 10 to 11 matchups for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The Big 12 will host six games in 2023-24 while the BIG EAST will host six the following season.

2023 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule

November 30 Texas Tech at Butler

November 30 Creighton at Oklahoma State

December 1 Iowa State at DePaul

December 1 Houston at Xavier

December 1 Connecticut at Kansas

December 1 St John’s at West Virginia

December 2 TCU at Georgetown

December 5 Texas at Marquette

December 5 Providence at Oklahoma

December 5 Villanova at Kansas State

December 5 Seton Hall at Baylor