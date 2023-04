Iowa All-American Kris Murray is headed to the NBA. Murray announced via social media he will forgo his senior season and enter the NBA Draft. Murray averaged better than 20 points and nearly eight rebounds for an Iowa team that finished 19-14 and made it to the opening round of the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by Auburn.

He shot 34 percent from three point range in being named first team All-Big Ten and a third team All-American.