Supreme Court overturns central Iowa landlord’s discrimination conviction

The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned a judgment against a central Iowa landlord who was convicted of discriminating against tenants.

The Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission alleged Patrick Knueven of Des Moines and his wife tried to steer prospective tenants away from their properties because of their religion or national origin. The jury found only Patrick guilty and assessed a $50,000 penalty. He appealed on several issues including the jury instructions.

The Iowa Supreme Court agreed the district court incorrectly instructed the jury on “steering” and exposed the defendants to liability for conduct not prohibited by the Iowa Civil Rights Act or the Des Moines ordinance. The court also ruled Knueven should be paid attorney fees and sent the case back to the district court to rule on those.

Here’s the full ruling: Knueven ruling PDF