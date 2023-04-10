Davenport man found guilty on drug charges after child overdoses

A Davenport man is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two charges stemming from the fentanyl overdose of an 18-month-old child.

Twenty-three-year-old Kathan Daniel Wiley was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. He was arrested after officers were called to a Davenport residence in 2021 for a child who had swallowed fentanyl pills.

The child eventually stopped breathing and had to be given several doses of Narcan to counteract the overdose. Officers found fake Percocet pills at Wiley’s residence that contained fentanyl. Four other people who were involved in the distribution ring pled guilty.

Wiley will be sentenced on September 27th.