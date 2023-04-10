Governor selects new chair for Iowa Utilities Board

Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a former Republican legislator to lead the Iowa Utilities Board.

Current Iowa Utilities Board chair Jeri Huser will remain on the board, but the governor has appointed Erik Helland to take over as chair in May.

Helland, who is an attorney, grew up on a farm near Huxley and served two terms in the Iowa House representing the Des Moines suburb of Johnston. Helland will lead the Iowa Utilities Board as it considers applications for construction permits for three carbon pipelines.

When Helland’s term starts May 1, all three members of the Iowa Utilities Board will be former members of the Iowa House. Helland will replace Richard Lozier, Jr., whose term expires April 30, as the third member of the board and its chairman.

Helland’s nomination must be confirmed by 34 senators. Republicans currently hold a 34 seat majority in the Iowa Senate. Reynolds previously appointed Helland to the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board, but minority Democrats were able to block his confirmation in 2022.