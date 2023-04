Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has added a front line player through the transfer portal.

Former Valparaiso forward Ben Krikke announced via social media that he has committed to the Hawkeyes. The six-nine native of Edmonton led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring this past season at nearly 19 and-a-half points per game and also registered nearly six rebounds per contest. He shot 55 percent from the field and has one year of eligibility remaining.