Repainted vintage fighter jet airlifted back to Camp Dodge

An F-80 fighter jet from the 1950’s took to the air again Tuesday with a little help as it returned from the 185th Air Guard Refueling Wing base in Sioux City to the Iowa Goldstar Museum at Camp Dodge.

The F-80 was airlifted back to Johnston by a Chinook helicopter after undergoing a complete paint restoration. Lieutenant Colonel Brandon East leads the 185th’s maintenance group, which did the work after the jet was airlifted there in September 2022.

“The entire airplane was sanded down and then there were some rough spots since it’s been sitting outside for 20 years on display there were some spots that our sheet metal shop up here did have to engage and fix,” he says. East says the plane is painted with markings of the 174th Fighter Interceptor Squadron that used to fly out of Sioux City. “All the markings that were on it initially were remade and it is authentic to when it flew the last time,” he says.

Goldstar Museum curator Mike Vogt says this was the first jet airplane flown by U.S. pilots. “The F-80 saw considerable use as a fighter bomber in Korea. In fact, it was that type of aircraft the F-80-C, that was credited with the very first jet versus jet air-to-air combat victory on eight November of 1950 when an Air Force pilot, Lieutenant Brown shut down a Soviet built MIG-15 jet fighter,” Vogt says.

He says the trip back went well and it’s great to see the finished product. “Oh it looks fantastic. The paint facility up in Sioux City, the men and women that work there just do a phenomenal job,” Vogt says. “This aircraft looks like it just rolled out of the factory. The emblems the markings, the data on it are beautiful.”

The plan was orginally to bring the F-80 back to Camp Dodge in the fall, but weather conditions prevented that from happening. Vogt encourages everyone to visit Camp Dodge and see the plane’s new paint job.

(Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City contributed to this story.)