State regulators approve continuous open season for racoons

The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has given final approval for a continuous open season for hunting and trapping raccoons on private lands.

The DNR says there has been a steady increase in the raccoon population in the last 20 years, and they get many reports of the animals being a nuisance in attics, barns, and farm equipment. The DNR’s Chris Ensminger says they had two public hearings on the issue.

“There were 117 comments received, 75 of those were in support, two were partially supportive, and 40 were opposed,” Ensminger says. He says there were concerns about having an open season for public lands, so that was removed. “There was just some concern that if it was continuously open trapping and hunting — sometimes that’s dogs and other things — that on public lands and road right aways. that there could be conflicts with non-hunting parties using public land and different groups,” he says.

Ensminger says trappers didn’t seem to have a concern with the change. “My impression is, Iowa’s trappers are pretty concerned about making sure that their reputation stays strong and good,” he says. “And they do not want to see places where there’s conflict, because it doesn’t benefit their sport.”

Ensminger says you can hunt on your own land without a license, but you need a license if you hunt raccoons on someone else’s land.

He says you would need a general hunting license or a fur harvester license. The Iowa House passed a bill on a continuous raccoon hunting season, but there has not been any action on it in the Iowa Senate.