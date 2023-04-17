Iowa Senate confirms governor’s picks for two education posts

The Iowa Senate has voted to confirm dozens of appointments Governor Kim Reynolds has made to state boards and commissions as well as four year terms for several of her state agency directors.

All Republicans and three Democrats in the Iowa Senate have voted to confirm Governor Kim Reynolds’ choice to lead the Iowa Department of Education. Todd Aldis worked in the Florida Department of Education before working for groups that advocate for charter schools and the kind of state funded savings accounts Iowans will be able to start using next year to cover private school expenses.

Senator Brad Zaun, a Republican from Urbandale, said Aldis is the most qualified person he’s seen nominated for the job in the past 19 years. “We need to have somebody in there that understands and supports giving power to parents in the state of Iowa,” Zaun said.

Thirteen Democrats voted against having Aldis as the Iowa Department of Education’s director. Senator Molly Donahue, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids who’s a teacher, said at a pivotal time in public education, Aldis has never been a teacher or a school administrator.

“We need somebody, a director, who understands the public schools and somebody who is going to fight for this system,” Donahue said.

The board that governs the three state universities will have a new member on May 1. All 34 Republicans in the Iowa Senate have voted to confirm the governor’s nomination of Robert Cramer to serve on the Board of Regents. Cramer, a 1990 graduate of Iowa State University, is the chief executive of one of the largest bridge building companies in Iowa. Senator Ken Rozenboom, a Republican from Oskaloosa, saod Cramer has an impressive record of public service.

“His construction expertise is valued by the governor and I think should be valued by all of us,” Rozenboom said.

Cramer was nominated to serve on the Board of Regents a decade ago, but Democrats rejected his previous nomination. Republicans now hold 34 seats in the Iowa Senate, all the votes that are necessary to win a confirmation vote.

All 16 Democrats today voted against having Cramer oversee Iowa’s public universities. Senator Herman Quirmbach, a Democrat from Ames, said he objects to Cramer’s past role as chairman of The Family Leader, a group that opposes same-sex marriage.

“Our universities have to be warm, welcoming, supportive places for all students of all backgrounds,” Quirmbach said.

A governor’s nominees for key roles in state government must get “yes” votes from at least 34 senators to be confirmed and Republicans now hold 34 seats in the state senate, ensuring the choices Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has made will be confirmed without the need for Democrats’ support. Many confirmation votes today were unanimous, however. All 50 senators voted to have Debi Durham remain as director of both the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority.