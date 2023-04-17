Pork Producers taking nomination for best pork tenderloin

The Iowa Pork Producers are once again taking nominations for the best breaded pork tenderloin in Iowa.

Spokesperson Kelsey Sutter says the criteria are simple. “We are looking for a delicious hand-breaded tenderloin in the state of Iowa. So any restaurant that you visit that makes a really delicious tenderloin in their house and has it on their regular menu,” she says. You can nominate your favorite tenderloin online.

“Go to our website, Iowapork.org, and on our homepage you’ll see the Iowa’s best breaded pork tenderloin. Go ahead and click on that — the nomination process is really easy on our website,” Sutter says. “And we will be taking nominations from the public until June 5th.” She says they will take nominations through June 5th, and they then narrow down the field to five from each of the eight Iowa Pork Producers districts in the state.

“We will spend the entire summer judging those 40 with our pork producer members across the state we have a point system and criteria that they need to follow to do the judging process<” she says. “And then at the end of the summer we’ll collect all those forms in the photos that they take, and our restaurant food service committee members will sit down and go through them and pick a top five.”

The winner will be announced in October, which is pork month. Last year’s winner was Lid’s Bar and Grill in Waukon.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)