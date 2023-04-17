Remains found in rural Hamburg identified as missing Missouri man

Human remains that were found in southwest Iowa last month are now identified as a Missouri man who vanished in February of 2022.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said the remains are identified as 30-year-old Salvador Agustin Fonseca, of Springfield, Missouri, were located at remote location in rural Hamburg near the Missouri River. A real estate company’s employee, who was scouting the remote property for deer, happened upon the remains. Investigators recovered car keys and a gym pass near the body.

The keys were for a 2015 Chevy Spark that was found abandoned on I-29 near mile marker 7, on March 6, 2022, and registered to Fonseca. Deputies tried to locate the owner of the vehicle, but he had left his last known address without letting them know where he had gone.

It is unknown why Fonseca had stopped at that section of interstate, but it appears that he walked west to the Missouri River. No foul play is suspected.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)