To avoid fakes, bill sets standard for Iowa law enforcement body armor purchases

A bill that has cleared the Iowa House unanimously may protect officers in Iowa police and sheriff’s departments from faulty products — and it may help an Iowa company that makes body armor.

RMA in Centerville was formed by a retired police officer who also served as a Marine and Representative Austin Harris of Moulton toured the company about a month ago. “They were telling us about the challenges they were facing in terms of competition from countries like China and Russia,” Harris says. “….There’s this Chinese company that had stolen their intellectual property, was remanufacturing their product, even with their logo on it.”

Harris says the ballistic plate inside the Chinese imitation is made with cheap, low quality steel that does not adequately protect those who are wearing it. The bill would require Iowa law enforcement agencies using tax dollars to buy body armor, like ballistic vests, to purchase products that meet the standards of the National Institute of Justice.

“The National Institute of Justice is a research agency at the Department of Justice,” Harris says, “and this manufacturer (in Centerville) but all the other manufacturers in the United States of this kind of armament do meet that certification standard.”

Law enforcement agencies have to replace bullet proof vests periodically, as the gear has an expiration date. Experts at the National Institute of Justice say most standard body armor that’s properly stored and cared for has a five-year life span.