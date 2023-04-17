Two Iowans charged with stealing ATM from Minnesota store

Radio Iowa

Two men from northwest Iowa have been charged with stealing an ATM in Minnesota.

A news release from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office indicates three men broke through the front door of a general store in Clear Lake, Minnesota and stole the A-T-M inside at about 4 a.m. Friday. An image of the get away vehicle was captured by security cameras. Minnesota deputies soon located the vehicle in the area and arrested the three men inside after a chase.

A 51-year-old from Minneapolis, along with 40-year-old Daniel Johnson of Spencer and 36-year-old Robert McKevitt of Spirit Lake have been charged with third degree burglary. Johnson, the man from Spencer, has also been charged with fleeing a peace officer since he was driving the vehicle.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)

 