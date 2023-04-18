Conference addresses loved ones’ concerns about Alzheimer’s

Tens of thousands of Iowans are caring for loved ones with dementia, and a free conference today aims to offer them a list of ways to better care for that person — and for themselves.

Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says the annual BrainWorks Conference is being held in Des Moines and it will feature several expert speakers. “This conference is primarily for families and family caregivers, so not as much the professional side,” Livingston says, “but it’s a free conference for anyone who’s going through a journey at home with their loved one and they’re caring for them at home.”

It’s estimated there are 66,000 Iowans who are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and another 98,000 Iowans are their caregivers. One report says memory care facilities in Iowa can cost, on average, more than $5,400 per month, so family members often step up and become caregivers because of the great expense. Doing that job can be very difficult, however, especially when trying to juggle children, jobs and other responsibilities.

“It can be pretty challenging, so this conference is going to help these caregivers with tools for taking care of their loved one,” Livingston says, “but also taking care of themselves and realizing how important that wellness, mental and physical health is for themselves, not just their loved one.”

A University of Iowa professor will share information on how to navigate caregiving throughout the different stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia. An attorney will talk about legal issues families may face during care planning. Also, there will be a presentation on early detection, risk reduction and new treatments. Livingston says they’re also featuring a certified music therapist.

“There’s been some research that shows that music therapy and art therapy are both really, really good for people living with dementia,” Livingston says. “Music therapy can spark some memories with people with dementia that haven’t been sparked by anything before. It’s pretty incredible, some of the stories you’ll hear.”

The conference runs from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Willow on Grand facility in Des Moines. It’s free and open to the public, but registration is required because space is limited. Call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/iowa to register.