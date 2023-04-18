Fairfield teens plead guilty to murdering their Spanish teacher

Two southeast Iowa teenagers are facing lengthy prison sentences after a 66-year-old woman was beaten to death with a bat in 2021.

Appearing in court separately, Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, the Fairfield teens accused of killing Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a Jefferson County courtroom today. Miller was set to go on trial in Council Bluffs for the crime next week, but learned Goodale was planning to testify against him.

Judge Shawn Showers asked Miller to confirm the plea, and he answered “Guilty.” Graber’s beaten body was found hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties at Chautauqua Park where she took daily walks. Witnesses told investigators they saw the two males driving in Graber’s van less than an hour after she arrived at the park.

Sentencing in the case will be at a later date. According to court documents, Miller was upset about a bad grade Graber gave him in Spanish class. Both suspects were 16 at the time of the crime. Miller is now 17 and Goodale is 18. Reports say prosecutors will recommend a 30-year prison sentence for Miller, and 25 years for Goodale before they are eligible for parole.

(By Steve Smith, KMCD, Fairfield and Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio)