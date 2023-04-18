Iowa Hunger Coalition urges veto of new rules for food stamps

Forty groups that are part of the Iowa Hunger Coalition are urging Governor Reynolds to veto a bill that establishes an asset test for the food stamp program. The state would do more frequent income checks to see if Iowans remain eligible for government assistance.

E.J. Wallace, the regional advisor for the Save the Children Action Network, is among those who spoke at a news conference today in the Iowa Capitol. “We need legislation that gives families a hand up instead of knocking the chair out from under them,” he says.

Iowa Farmers Union president Aaron Lehman said SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, are important in rural Iowa. “Rural Iowa needs a strong SNAP program for us to have thriving rural communities where we can take care of all in need in times of food insecurity,” Lehman said. “In addition, farmers in rural communities receive positive economic lift from a strong SNAP program. For every dollar spent in SNAP, we estimate that there’s $1.50-$1.80 in economic activity up and down the food chain.”

Matt Unger is CEO of the Des Moines Area Religious Council which operates 15 food pantries and a mobile pantry. Unger and the managers of other feeding programs say they’ll have to expand to feed more Iowans who are eligible for food stamps, but may lose benefits due to paperwork delays and mistakes.

“We provided assistance in March to a record 19,410 unique individuals, not to mention the first Monday and Tuesday in April were the fourth and second busiest single days in our network’s nearly 50 year history,” he said, “so you can probably understand why I’m here today to implore the governor to please veto Senate File 494.”

Governor Reynolds has not indicated whether she’ll sign the bill. The new asset test would make any household with more than $15,000 in assets that can quickly be turned into cash ineligible for food stamps. A home, a vehicle and a second vehicle worth less than $10,000 would not be included in that calculation.