One man’s dead, another injured from stabbing in Sidney

One man is dead and another man has been severely injured following a stabbing in southwest Iowa.

According to an Iowa Department of Public Safety news release, Fremont County authorities got a report of a stabbing and ambulances from three communities rushed to a home on Main Street in Sidney shortly before noon on Monday. First responders found two men had been stabbed. One man died. The other was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Omaha for treatment.

State and local authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Fremon County Sheriff’s Office, but according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, there’s no ongoing threat to the Sidney community.