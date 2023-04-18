Search continues in Iowa City for missing Muscatine man

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help with information in the search for a missing man from Muscatine.

Police say 20-year-old Cristian Martinez was last seen walking on the street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. There’s been no activity on his bank account or cellphone. Police say they followed up on numerous tips, and searches of several sources of surveillance video have failed to give them any leads.

Police also say drones and boats have been used to search along the Iowa River as that’s the direction Martinez was heading in when last seen. The Army Corps of Engineers cut the outflow of the Coralville Reservoir to aid in the search.

Family members say Martinez was visiting friends in Iowa City. Anyone with any information is asked to call Iowa City Police at: 319-356-5275.