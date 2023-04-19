33 pounds of meth seized in drug bust in downtown Spencer

A Spencer man faces drug trafficking charges after police found a large amount of methamphetamine in an apartment in downtown Spencer.

ccording to the Clay County Attorney’s Office several law enforcement agencies, including an Iowa State Patrol tactual unit, participated in the investigation, finding more than 33 pounds of methamphetamine in the apartment. That’s more than half a million dollars worth of meth, according to the county attorney’s office, and several thousand dollars in cash was in the apartment, too.

Oscar Navarro-Zepeda was taken into custody at the scene and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Navarro-Zepeda made his initial court appearance on Wednesday and is being held in the Clay County Jail on 750-thousand dollars bond. If convicted, he faces up to fifty years behind bars and a one million dollar fine.

(Reporting by Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)