Former Fort Madison union president going to prison

A New London man will spend two years in federal prison after admitting to using union funds for his own expenses.

Fifty-three-year-old Darin Boatman pleaded guilty to using a credit card from the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 617 in Fort Madison for his personal expenses. He was the president of the union representing Conagra employees, and the expenses included vacations to Florida, work on his car, and attorney fees. He also admitted to writing checks from a union account for personal expenses.

Boatman agreed to pay $74,000 in restitution.