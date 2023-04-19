Governor nominating new state regulators to decide carbon pipeline permits

Two of the three Iowa Utilities Board members who’ll decide whether three proposed carbon pipelines get state construction permits will be new to the job.

Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds announced she was appointing Erik Helland, a former Republican member of the Iowa House, take over as Iowa Utilities Board chairman in May. Current board chairwoman Geri Huser’s term on the board extended until April 30, 2027, but a spokesman for the governor says Huser is “stepping down” at the end of the month.

Governor Reynolds is appointing Sarah Martz to fill that slot. Martz is currently the director of engineering for utilities on Iowa State University’s campus. She previously worked for Alliant Energy.

Both new members of the Iowa Utilities Board must be confirmed for by the Iowa Senate. Republicans hold 34 seats in the senate, the number of votes necessary to win confirmation.

The third member of the Iowa Utilities Board is Joshua Byrnes, a former Republican member of the Iowa House. Reynolds appointed Byrnes to the board in 2020 and his term runs through April 30, 2025.