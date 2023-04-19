Iowa baseball falls at Illinois-Chicago

Iowa pitchers walked 12 batters and allowed 11 hits as the Hawkeyes lost at Illinois-Chicago 14-3 Tuesday night.

“Not a lot of good that happened here tonight on our side,” said head coach Rick Heller. “We didn’t pitch well, that’s probably an understatement. We didn’t command the strike zone, lots of free bases. Compounded by some errors. Ran a lot of guys out there and didn’t have anybody who was sharp tonight, and when that happens you see the result. We got beat up pretty bad, not a whole lot more to say.”

Seven Iowa pitchers saw action in the contest striking out five. Nick Gottilla was tagged with the loss throwing two innings and allowing two unearned runs.

Keaton Anthony was the lone Hawkeye with multiple hits in the contest going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Brennen Dorighi and Sam Hojnar both tallied RBIs for Iowa.

Iowa scored three runs through the first three innings before being held scoreless for the remainder of the contest while UIC reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third and added to their lead in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

The Hawkeyes return to action at Banks Field this evening by hosting Bradley.