House and Senate GOP send parents’ rights bill to governor

Republicans in the House and Senate have agreed on a final version of legislation originally proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds.

It bans instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in elementary schools and parents must be notified if their child asks to be known by a different name or pronoun at school.

Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull led debate as House members considered the GOP compromise. “Parents are going to be informed if something drastic is happening with their child at school,” Wheeler said. “The school does not have a right to keep secrets from them.”

Representative Heather Matson, a Democrat from Ankeny, voted against the bill. “The idea of penalizing teachers for who affirm a student for who they are could not be more hurtful or dangerous,” Matson said.

The bill passed the House Thursday with the support of 57 Republicans. Four Republicans and 34 Democrats opposed it. The Senate passed the plan Wednesday on a party line vote. Senator Ken Rozenboom, a Republican from Oskaloosa, said the bill provides reasonable guardrails. “This bill just matches up with what most schools are doing right now and with what parents expect their school to be doing,” Rozenboom said.

The bill calls for removing books that describe or depict sex acts, however the Bible, the Quran and the Torah could stay on the shelves. Senator Janice Weiner, a Democrat from Iowa City, said it means literary classics must be removed. “Dracula, Lady Chatterley’s Lover…they’re out,” Weiner said. “That’s not education. That’s censorship.”

The bill outlines sanctions for educators who do not follow the policies in the bill.