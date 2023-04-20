Severe storms bring three possible tornadoes, hail, high winds, heavy rain

Damage assessment teams from the National Weather Service are being dispatched to multiple locations in western Iowa after severe thunderstorms last night spun off at least three suspected tornadoes.

Meteorologist Dylan Dodson, at the weather service office in metro Des Moines, says they don’t have any reports of significant tornado damage, at least not yet.

“There were a couple of tornadoes. We don’t have an exact number yet,” Dodson says. “Obviously, there’s going to be surveys that go out for those, but yes, there were a few tornadoes out in western Iowa that were reported.”

Tornadoes are believed to have touched down near Macedonia, Sidney and Thurman, while a funnel cloud was also spotted in the skies near Kiron, though it may not have reached the ground. There are scattered hail reports from Sioux City all the way across Iowa to Dubuque, while baseball-sized hail dinged roofs, shattered windows, destroyed siding and wrecked vehicles in Crawford County.

“Most of our hail remained fairly low-end, but there were some bigger sizes out in the west, especially,” Dodson says. “We saw some three-inch hail out there, and then over kind of more in central Iowa, we saw a few reports of inch hail, so about quarter- to maybe half dollar-size.”

North English reported getting more than two inches of rain during the cloudburst, while winds in central Iowa peaked at 62 miles an hour.

“The strongest report that we’ve seen so far was at the Des Moines Airport. That was the strongest recorded that we had,” Dodson says. “There were others that were a little bit lower than that, around that 50-mile per hour, maybe 55-mile per hour range.”

Spring arrived on the 20th of March, exactly a month ago, yet Dodson says there’s still snow in the forecast on Friday for parts of northwest and north-central Iowa.