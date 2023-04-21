$200 million shingle plant to be built in Clinton

The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s board has approved a $750,000 forgivable loan and state tax breaks for construction of a shingle plant in Clinton.

The Atlas Roofing Corporation plans to built a 440,000 square foot plant in Clinton. A news release from the company indicates it’s a $200 million project and there will be more than 100 full-time jobs at the facility. The plant will be built on a 148 acre property that is inside the Lincolnway Industrial, Rail and Air Park in Clinton.

A package of state tax breaks has also been awarded for the expansion of an egg processing facility in central Iowa. Michael Foods plans to spend $143 million on its facility in Norwalk and 186 people will be added its workforce in Norwalk once the expansion is completed.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s board has awarded state tax benefits to a Rock Valley company that makes metal finishes for John Deere, Harley Davidson and other plants in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. A news release from the IEDA indicates Valley Plating expects to spend nearly $1.9 million to add a production line for aluminum products.