Algona launches emerald ash borer mitigation plan

Mitigation efforts are underway in Algona to try and save as many ash trees as possible from the destruction of the emerald ash borer, which was first discovered in Kossuth County in 2022.

Deputy City Administrator Barb Smith says the city hired a local tree care company to examine every ash tree on city property. “They measured and ranked each tree on a zero to five scale — zero meaning worst, five meaning the best, so then we sorted that listing…We knew that we could budget for so many trees,” Smith says. “We went out to bid to take down approximately 75 ash trees.”

The bids for the tree removal came in lower than anticipated, so Smith says they will be able to remove more ash trees. “All of the trees that are coming down needed to come down because they either already have the emerald ash borer or they’re in very bad shape,” Smith says.

The trees that will be taken down this year are in what’s called the “right of way” — the area between a sidewalk and a city street. Smith says replacing trees in the exact same spot could be difficult.

“There are very few places in right of ways that you can plant trees any more due to all the utility lines, but the city does have a program,” Smith says. “A property owner may plant a tree either on the right of way or their personal property and the city will reimburse half of the cost of the tree, up to $150.”

That funding for new trees is a joint effort between the city and Algona Municipal Utilities. The city will provide financial assistance for trees that are replanted within the right of way, whilethe utility will provide assistance for trees replanted on private property.

A total of 788 Ash trees are currently on city property and those destined for removal have been marked with a white X on the trunk.

(Reporting by Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)