Cedar Rapids honors Earth Day with festival celebrating sustainability

Cedar Rapids celebrates Earth Day tomorrow with the annual EcoFest CR, featuring interactive educational activities, eco-products, demonstrations on how to reduce consumption, and ways to reduce and reuse household items.

Event coordinator Jackie Wedeking says one new feature this year is a visit from the Iowa State University Insect Zoo, showcasing more than 100 living arthropods, including beetles, tarantulas and scorpions.

“It’s really neat because you get to touch some of them and you get to learn all about how they fit into our ecosystem,” Wedeking says. “It’s such a great way to explain to kids, and adults for that matter, that we are part of a bigger ecosystem and seeing how we tie it into all the world.”

In addition to the local foods, arts and free live music, she says the family-friendly festival helps connect people with personal choices to individual, community and planetary sustainability.

“Sometimes it is as simple as making sure that you are carrying around a reusable water bottle, or just making sure that you’re not using products unnecessarily,” Wedeking says. “There is a great store here in Cedar Rapids where you can fill up your detergent and bring your own bottle and get your own detergent. Stuff like that reduces plastics.”

For area residents who are ready to start planting their vegetable and flower patches, there will be a compost give-away.

“Compost is so good for your garden,” Wedeking says. “You can grab a bag of compost and just spread it on your garden. It’s a great way to reduce the amount of artificial fertilizer that you might use. I use it in my garden and it works great.”

With the bounding cost of eggs, some Iowans have taken up raising their own chickens, which Wedeking says can be a rewarding venture on multiple levels.

“Backyard chickens are a great way to make sure that your food is local because, what’s more local than your backyard?” she says. “We have someone coming who has had her own chickens for years, and she’s going to have at least one of her chickens there and that way she can talk to you about her experience.”

EcoFest CR is free and runs from 10 AM to 3 PM Saturday. Find the full schedule of events at: www.EcoFestCR.org.