Iowans are snapping up free DNR litter bags by the thousands

Thanks to a sudden social media buzz, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeing a renewed surge in demand for its big, blue, recyclable litter bags — which are free.

Todd Robertson, the DNR’s river programs outreach coordinator, says the effort was launched 14 years ago and was originally designed for canoe paddlers and kayakers, so they could haul out any trash they might see or generate during an outing.

“But then everybody started seeing these bags and so everybody wanted to start using them and we thought that was a great idea,” Robertson says. “Whether you’re just an equestrian, or a bicyclist, or a picnicker, or a hiker, whatever you want to do, so we’re making them available to everyone.”

The bags are about the size of an onion sack, with a drawstring at the top, and they’re made of a durable blue mesh. They’re light weight and fold up so they can be stuffed in a tackle box, a backpack or your glove compartment.

“It’s not like taking a plastic bag out on your outing and filling it with trash and having it tear and then garbage spills everywhere and then you have litter all over the place,” Robertson says. “These are very strong bags that are recyclable, and the real important thing here is that they’re reusable. If you rinse it out, and maybe just hang dry it, you’re able to take it out and use it again.”

Over the past 14 years, Robertson says the state’s given away around 30,000 of the bags and they’ve just gotten in a fresh shipment, each emblazoned with the motto: “Keep It Clean, Keep It Fun!”

“It’s great to have free stuff, but to have something that you can actually utilize in making the environment better? People are all over that these days,” Robertson says. “They will do anything and take anything that will help them accomplish that goal, and that’s what this tool does. And we look at it like that, it’s a tool, but it’s a gift to everybody out there. We have plenty of them and I’m happy to send them out to anybody.”

To get one or two free bags, email Robertson direct at: [email protected], or order through the Google doc address HERE.