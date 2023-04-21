Jasper County couple pleads guilty in insurance fraud case

A central Iowa couple will do no prisontime, only probation, after their conviction on insurance fraud charges.

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau says 44-year-old Jarod Hirbar and his 42-year-old wife, Latisha, of Kellogg both pleaded guilty to fraud charges this week.

The bureau’s investigation found they fabricated 34 receipts which they claimed were from a bed-and-breakfast, which never existed.

The Hirbars claimed they stayed in the B-and-B after their Jasper County home was damaged in a storm. The bureau says they actually stayed with family at no cost and got more than $39,000 in insurance benefits for the made-up housing.

Both received a deferred judgment and three years of probation. They’ll also have to pay all the money back, along with fines.