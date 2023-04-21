Kum & Go chain being sold to Utah’s Maverik

The Kum & Go convenience store chain that began with a single store in Hampton, Iowa, is being sold.

A Utah based company plans to acquire over 400 Kum & Go stores. Terms of the sale are not being disclosed according to a Kum & Go news release. Kum & Go stores are primarily located in Iowa and the Midwest. Salt Lake City-based Maverick has nearly 400 convenience stores in a dozen western states.

Maverick is owned by a private firm that had been a co-owner of Pilot Flying J truck stops, but was bought out by Berkshire Hathaway earlier this year.

Sixty-three years ago, Bill Krause and his father-in-law Tony Gentle started the Hampton Oil Company. Tanner Krause, the fourth generation of the family to lead Kum & Go, said in a written statement that Maverik will be “good stewards” of Kum & Go “for generations to come”.

There’s been no announcement of whether Kum and Go stores will retain the chain’s name or be rebranded as Maverik stores once the sale is completed. Kyle Krause is the CEO of the family-owned Krause Group, which is selling the Kum & Go chain. The Krause Group owns the Des Moines Menace semi-pro soccer team, an Italian soccer team as well as two wineries and a hotel in Italy and a real estate development firm.