Body found in Iowa River believed to be missing Muscatine man

A body believed to be that of a Muscatine man who went missing in Iowa City was found in the Iowa River Saturday.

Iowa City police say a couple in the area of Napoleon Park saw what appeared to be a body in the Iowa River and called police Saturday around noon. The body is believed to be 20-year-old Cristian Martinez — who was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday, April 15th.

Police had searched the Iowa City area where Martinez was last seen and also the river, but turned up no clues.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office is attempting to positively identify the body. Family members say Martinez had been visiting friends in Iowa City.