March for Our Lives Iowa holds statehouse rally

Teenagers involved in March for Our Lives Iowa are calling on the Iowa Senate to reject a bill that would allow guns in parking lots outside schools.

Hannah Hayes, a junior at Des Moines Roosevelt High School, is one of the students who led a rally at the statehouse. “We have decided enough is enough,” she said. “…We are sick of walking into school fearing for our lives and the lives of those we love.”

The bill was passed earlier this month by the House. It would allow people who may legally carry a gun to leave a gun in a locked vehicle outside a K-12 school, community college or state university.

“When did your right to own a gun become more important than children’s rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?” Hayes asked.

The crowd marched in the Iowa Capitol’s rotunda for about an hour.