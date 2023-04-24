Reynolds wants Iowans to see her front and center in abortion fight

Governor Kim Reynolds says after getting key priorities like private school tuition assistance through the 2023 legislature, she plans to be “front and center” in the fight over abortion.

“The overturning of Roe v Wade last year was just the beginning and since then we’ve seen some in our movement concede ground to abortion extremists,” Reynolds said Saturday. “Not in Iowa and not on my watch.”

Reynolds signed a law in 2018 to ban nearly all abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy. While other states have recently enacted similar laws, Iowa’s law was ruled unconstitutional four years ago and Reynolds is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn that opinion.

“Earlier this month I attended oral arguments for the fetal heartbeat bill. While the left criticized my attendance, I wanted Iowans to know that I will always be front and center in this fight,” Reynolds said. “I will not rest until Iowa’s courts allow the will of the people to finally take effect, until every unborn child has that our Lord endowed upon us — life.”

Reynolds made her comments this weekend at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring kick off event.

“There’s one more battle that I’ll never back down from,” Reynolds said, “the fight for the most important freedom of all, the freedom to be born, to grow up and to live up to the image God made us in.”

Reynolds recorded her message to the conservative Christian group, an important part of the Iowa GOP coalition. A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee says Republicans “are hellbent” on banning abortion.