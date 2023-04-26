Grassley urging Biden to act on E15 before Monday deadline

Senator Chuck Grassley is calling on President Biden to direct the EPA to clear the way for summertime sales of gasoline with a 15 percent blend of ethanol.

“Unless the EPA files an emergency waiver for E15, we’ll see a quarter of E15 stations stop providing lower cost fuel to consumers by next Monday,” Grassley said this morning.

Current EPA guidelines prohibit the sale of E-15 from terminals in about two-thirds of the country after April 30th. E-15 is about 10 cents per gallon cheaper than E-10 according to AAA.

“The administration has the tools in the toolbox to deal with the rising price of gasoline and they’re choosing to not use it and I think that’s malpractice,” Grassley said.

President Biden visited an ethanol near Menlo in mid-April of last year to announce his administration would approve sales of E-15 through the summer driving season. The EPA recently announced it would allow year round E15 sales to start in the summer of 2024.

“What’s wrong with 2023? Well, EPA says…that there needs to be a deadline for the suppliers to be able to supply E15 and if they don’t know it by a certain date, it can’t get it to the filling stations through the summer months,” Grassley said. “…It’s still April. (Biden) could make that decision today and have E15 available during hte summer.”

According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, a D.C. based trade group, refiners have to make expensive changes to produce E15 for summertime use and those costs will be passed along to consumers. The group is asking Governor Kim Reynolds and seven governors to stop their push for year round E15 sales in their Midwest states.