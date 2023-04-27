Radio Iowa

American record holder set to compete in hammer throw at Drake

American record holder Rudy Winkler is hoping to post a good early number this evening in the hammer throw at the Drake Relays. The two-time U-S champion finished seventh at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

“I feel like I am in very,very good shape in terms of how far my throws are going”, said Winkler. “But I feel like I am at thsat point where I am not hotting my throws.”

Winkler says the goal this season is t qualify for the World Championships in August.

“And the after that it would be to finish in the top three at the World Championships.”