Former Logan-Magnolia standout returns to Drake Relays

It was a successful return to the Drake Relays for former Logan-Magnolia standout Alex Gochenour-Brondyke. The current volunteer assistant coach at Iowa State finished with 5746 points to finish second in the heptathlon.

It was her first appearance since serving a four-year suspension for an anti-doping violation. She finished fourth at the U-S Championships in 2017.

“My last heptathlon was here in 2018”, said Gochenour-Brondyke. “It has been a rough and rocky road since then.”

She was a 13-time state champion at Logan-Magnolia and says it was an emotional return to Drake Stadium.

“This is my home”, added Gochenour-Brondyke. “Despite some of the doubts and nerves I did have it felt so good just to settle in.”

Gochenour-Brondyke is married to ISU assistant coach Kurtis Brondyke and says her goal is to eventually return to the national stage.