Iowa baseball visits Penn State in B1G series

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team takes a five game winning streak in Big Ten play on the road this weekend into Friday afternoon’s start of a three game series at Penn State. The Hawkeyes are coming off a sweep of a series against Nebraska and coach Rick Heller says balanced hitting has been a key.

“The biggest of all is we three a lot more strikes”, said Heller. “With the pitchers we have when they do that it is usually a good weekend for us.”

The Hawkeyes head into the second half of the conference race with a record of 7-5. The Nittany Lions are 5-7 and 13-3 at home this season.

“They swept Ohio State this past weekend and they have some older and more experienced hitters which is big in this league.”

The Hawkeyes are 30-10 overall.