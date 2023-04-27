IUB approves permit for anhydrous pipeline in Lee County

The Iowa Utilities Board has indicated developers of an anhydrous ammonia pipeline in southeast Iowa will get a construction permit — if certain conditions are met.

The proposed NuStar pipeline would connect to the Iowa Fertilizer Company and stretch through nearly 14 miles in southeast Iowa’s Lee County. The company says it got voluntary access to most of the land along the anhydrous pipeline route.

The Iowa Utilities Board has denied the company’s request to use eminent domain authority to get access to two parcels of land, but regulators say eminent domain may be used to get contracts for six other parcels.

Regulators say NuStar must show they have at least $2.5 million worth of liability insurance for the project before the permit for construction, operation and maintenance of the pipeline will be granted. The company also has to revise property easements documents, based on the board’s ruling. The construction permit will be granted if the Iowa Utilities Board reviews and approves those changes.

The terms for two members of the board expire on Sunday. The Iowa Senate has confirmed two other members to begin serving on the board on Monday.