Board OKs 925 acre solar project in southeast Iowa

The Iowa Utilities Board has approved an application for a large scale solar farm in southeast Iowa.

The board has issued a certificate, so an Alliant Energy subsidiary will be able to place solar panels on 925 acres of ag land in Lee County. A battery facility at the site will store energy generated by the array of solar panels.

Alliant still has to provide state regulators with final designs for the site as well as a flood mitigation plan and a road use agreement with Lee County. According to a news release from the Iowa Utilities Board, all the landowners involved signed voluntary agreements with Alliant.

In other action this week, the Utilities Board granted temporary rates for Alliant’s solar project near Palo. Linn County’s Board of Supervisors approved the development last November. State utility regulators have also asked MidAmerican to confirm its nearly $4 billion Wind PRIME Project can be constructed at no net cost to ratepayers. The project, which also includes solar energy generation, will study nuclear generation and battery storage.

The terms for two of the three members of the Utilities Board end Sunday. The Iowa Senate has confirmed two new members who will start at the board Monday.