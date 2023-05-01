Flood protection walls and lack of rain help Mississippi River cities through unique water rise

The eastern Iowa cities along the Mississippi River had to put their flood control measures into place, but have averted any major problems as the river crests today.

National Weather Service Meteorologist, Matt Wilson, says the lack of any rain to go with the slug of water coming downriver from Minnesota snowmelt kept the water from surpassing the record. “We have been very lucky that we haven’t had any significant rainfall to come in on top of this crest. It’s been pretty straightforward for the last week or so, pretty dry here,” he says.”And even up north, we didn’t have too much extra rainfall up there in the last week or so.”

He says the Mississippi River rarely rises to the level they are seeing without rainfall contributing to the flood conditions. Wilson is in the NWS Quad Cities office and says these high waters are passing without big damage. “We haven’t had any reports of any type of major levee failure or any kind of major damage in protected areas along the river. Obviously, in the unprotected lowlands along the river, the river rose to its level and affected any structures or roadways that were there,” Wilson says. “But anywhere that was behind a flood wall — by and large we haven’t heard of any damages behind that.”

He says there were reports of two minor levee breaks. One was at the Green Island Wildlife Management Area. “Just south of Bellevue. No structures or roads were impacted by that one. And then another one in Commanche, Iowa, where it was quickly sandbagged. And they had the pumps going so before anybody even really knew that what was going on the crews there were already taking care of it,” he says.

Wilson says the forecast is good for allowing the waters to recede. “Over the next week, we’re expecting broadly, no more than an inch of rain across the states of Iowa and Illinois. And then for the next eight to 14 days after that, we’re also expecting below-average chances for precipitation,” Wilson says.

Wilson says that lack of rain should allow the river to go down at a faster rate than normal. “By the end of May, we’ll have pretty much every site here in Iowa back down below flood stage,” he says. The crest is going to end up somewhere around 21.4 feet to 21.5 feet — which would be below the record crest.