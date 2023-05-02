Drake men’s tennis returns to NCAA Tournament

The Drake men’s tennis team found out its NCAA Tournament opponent for the second straight year. The 2023 Summit League Champions will travel to No. 16 North Carolina for a meeting on Saturday, May 6 at 12 p.m. CT.

Drake enters the national tournament with a 16-10 overall record having won eight of its last nine matches after defeating Denver, 4-1 in the Summit League title match on Saturday, April 22.

The Bulldogs last played North Carolina on Jan. 27, 2018, when the Tar Heels won, 4-0.

The winner of Drake and North Carolina will either play Utah or Old Dominion on Sunday, May 7 for the right to advance to the Round of 16.

UNC has earned NCAA Tournament bids 27 times under the leadership of 30th-year head coach Sam Paul. The Tar Heels are 17-8 overall and finished 9-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Drake will make its 14th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance.