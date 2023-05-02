Iowa State women’s tennis to host Drake in NCAA Tournament

The Iowa State women’s tennis program was selected to host the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds, May 5-6, in Ames.

The Cyclones reached their third-straight NCAA Tournament, earning the top seed at the site and the No. 11 seed overall. LSU will face Wisconsin at 11 a.m., followed by Iowa State against Drake at approximately 2 p.m.

“What a historic moment for our program and I’m incredibly proud of our student-athlete’s accomplishments to help put us in this position,” said Cyclone coach Boomer Saia. “They have had an incredible season and the opportunity to host the NCAA Tournament is a privilege. We hope to see as many Cyclone fans as possible for our match Friday.”

The matches will be played at Ames High School. In the event of inclement weather, the matches will be played indoors at Life Time Fitness in Urbandale, Iowa.

Iowa State finished the regular season with an 18-5 record, going 7-2 in Big 12 Conference action and earning the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. The Cyclones own four wins against Top 20 teams this season.