Arrest warrant issued for teen in fatal Fort Dodge shooting

The search is underway for a suspect in the shootings of two young men in downtown Fort Dodge on Tuesday night, one of whom died.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Davonquae Jyshon Pettigrew of Fort Dodge. Pettigrew is described as five feet-eight inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Fort Dodge police released the name of the man who died as 18-year-old Patrick Walker of Fort Dodge. Another person shot in the incident, 20-year-old Silas Hall, was transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on North 10th Street.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)